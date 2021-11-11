Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Allete, Inc. (ALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.38, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $65.38, representing a -10.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.10 and a 19.31% increase over the 52 week low of $54.80.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.97%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ale Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 4.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALE at 4.21%.

