Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Allete, Inc. (ALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.64, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $70.64, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.60 and a 46.5% increase over the 52 week low of $48.22.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.84%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund (IPOS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 9.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALE at 6.31%.

