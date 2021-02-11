Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Allete, Inc. (ALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $66.99, representing a -18.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.57 and a 38.93% increase over the 52 week low of $48.22.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.3%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 46.01% over the last 100 days. EPOL has the highest percent weighting of ALE at 6.5%.

