Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Allete, Inc. (ALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.66, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $58.66, representing a -33.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.60 and a 21.65% increase over the 52 week low of $48.22.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .9%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

  • AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an increase of 8.54% over the last 100 days.

