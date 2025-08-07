Allete Inc Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Allete Inc (ALE) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.9 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $33.0 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $360.3 million from $354.5 million last year.

Allete Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.9 Mln. vs. $33.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $360.3 Mln vs. $354.5 Mln last year.

