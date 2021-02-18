ALLETE (ALE) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Adds Clean Assets

ALLETE, Inc. ALE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 25%. However, the bottom line decreased 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Total Revenues

For the reported quarter, total revenues of $320 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305 million by 5.2%. Revenues also improved 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

ALLETE’s total electricity sales volume was 3,961 million kilowatt hours (KWh), up 10.6% from 3,580 million KWh in the year-ago quarter. Total residential and municipal load decreased 10.1% year over year to 2,417 million KWh for the fourth quarter. This was offset by a 73.3% increase in Other Power supplies load.



The company’s total operating expenses for the quarter totaled $284 million, up 11.5% year over year.



Operating income for the quarter under review dropped 26.9% from the prior-year period to $49.8 million.



Interest expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $17.7 million.



The company is constantly working to achieve 100% carbon free generation goal by 2050 from 2005 levels. During 2020, it added South Peak and Diamond Spring wind assets to the generation portfolio, which in turn enhanced clean power generation capacity.

Financial Update

ALLETE’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2020 were $44.3 million, down from $69.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2020 was $1,593.2 million, up from $1,400.9 million in the comparable period of 2019.



Cash from operating activities for 2020 amounted to $299.8 million, up from $246.9 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

The company initiated its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance in the band $3.00-$3.30 for 2021. This guided range excludes the impact of any possible acquisition or additional development projects. The preliminary earnings per share guidance for 2022 is estimated in the band of $$3.70-$4.00.

Zacks Rank

ALLETE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

