ALE

Allete (ALE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

September 25, 2025 — 11:00 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.08, changing hands as high as $65.83 per share. Allete Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Allete Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ALE's low point in its 52 week range is $62.38 per share, with $66.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.50.

