ALLETE (ALE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
ALLETE, Inc. ALE delivered third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 10.4%. The bottom line improved 7.1% from prior-year quarter’s level.
Revenues
Total revenues in the quarter under review amounted to $288.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331 million by 12.9%. The top line also declined 17.1% from $348 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
Allete, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Allete, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allete, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
ALLETE’s Energy Infrastructure and Related Services business reported a net loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter.
ALLETE’s total electricity sales volume in the third quarter slipped nearly 7.3% year over year to 3,315 million kilowatt-hours due to decline in sales volume across all customer categories, except industrial customers.
The company’s total operating expenses amounted to $251.3 million, down 17.5% from $304.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income in the quarter under review was $37 million, down 14.5% from $43.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Interest expenses contracted 8.5% to $16.1 million in the reported quarter.
Financial Update
ALLETE’s cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2019, totaled $100.3 million compared with $69.1 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt as of Sep 30 was $1,404.9 million, down from $1,428.5 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Guidance
ALLETE now expects 2019 earnings per share at the low end of the guidance of $3.50 to $3.80 provided earlier.
Post 2019, the company predicts earnings growth over the next few years to be majorly driven by increasing clean energy investments at both regulated and non-regulated operations.
Zacks Rank
ALLETE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.91 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 by 4.5%.
NorthWestern Corporation NWE reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 50 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 20.6%.
Public Service Enterprise Group PEG reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 98 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 3.16%.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Free Stock Analysis Report
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE): Free Stock Analysis Report
DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Allete, Inc. (ALE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.