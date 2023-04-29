Allete (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend

Allete said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $62.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allete. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.24%, an increase of 37.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 52,780K shares. The put/call ratio of ALE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allete is 68.17. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of 62.38.

The projected annual revenue for Allete is 1,577MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,765K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,663K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 21.75% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 1,511K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,473K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Allete Background Information

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

