ALLETE (ALE) Declares $0.68 Dividend

ALLETE said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $62.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ALLETE is $67.47. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $62.65.

The projected annual revenue for ALLETE is $1,577MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual EPS is $3.99, an increase of 9.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in ALLETE. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALE is 0.2076%, an increase of 1.0011%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 52,482K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,712,511 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668,990 shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,684,649 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712,790 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 35.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,666,365 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638,820 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 12.99% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 1,511,017 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954,376 shares, representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 4.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,449,585 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426,113 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Allete Background Information

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

