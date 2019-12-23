Allergan's acute migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Allergan Plc's AGN.N drug for treating acute migraine in adults.

The drug, Ubrelvy, is the first oral version of a new class of drugs called CGRP inhibitors to win the FDA's approval for treating the neurological disease. (http://bit.ly/2QeY1b7)

The new class of drugs acts by interfering with CGRP, a protein involved in causing severe headaches.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

