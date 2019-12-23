US Markets

Allergan's acute migraine treatment wins U.S. FDA approval

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Allergan Plc's drug for treating acute migraine in adults.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Allergan Plc's AGN.N drug for treating acute migraine in adults.

The drug, Ubrelvy, is the first oral version of a new class of drugs called CGRP inhibitors to win the FDA's approval for treating the neurological disease. (http://bit.ly/2QeY1b7)

The new class of drugs acts by interfering with CGRP, a protein involved in causing severe headaches.

Allergan vies for bigger slice of migraine market interactivehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZhIzPS

Allergan vies for bigger slice of migraine market pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Q1z4Qw

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular