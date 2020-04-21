Allergan Stock Gets Downgraded as Its Sale Draws Near

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst sees potential upside in the shares of Allergan but also risk if the deal with AbbVie falls through.

There was a time, back before the pandemic, when the biggest news in pharmaceuticals was the mammoth $63 billion acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan by AbbVie , which sells the aging blockbuster drug Humira.

These days, investors could be forgiven for having forgotten the impending deal. But it is on its way, with the companies expecting it to close next month.

In a note out Tuesday, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Gregg Gilbert downgraded Allergan (ticker: AGN) to Hold from Buy, but raised his price target on the stock by $2, to $193, because the close of the deal is drawing near.

Gilbert wrote that the deal spread is now around $6, or 3%, noting that there could still be upside if AbbVie shares (ABBV) continue to rise. But the potential downside, if the deal falls through, would be significant, he added.

An AbbVie spokesperson said that the company had said last month that it expects the deal to close in May. Allergan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of AbbVie are down 9.2% so far this year. The stock was down 4.5% on Tuesday, to $80.25. Allergan shares are down 3.6% so far this year, and were trading at $184.21 on Tuesday at midday.

If the deal closes, Allergan shareholders will receive $120.30 a share, plus 0.866 shares of AbbVie. At the current AbbVie price of $80.25, that would be worth $189.89 in total for every Allergan share — $5.68 more than the current Allergan share price.

But Gilbert wrote that if the deal were to fall through, he expected Allergan shares to fall to $129.

“While there could be additional upside if ABBV’s stock continues to appreciate... there could also be significant downside in the unlikely event that the deal breaks, potentially to the ~$130 range,” Gilbert wrote.

AbbVie will report its first-quarter earnings on May 1.

