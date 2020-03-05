Markets
Allergan Receives FDA Approval For DURYSTA

(RTTNews) - Allergan plc (AGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's New Drug Application for DURYSTA or bimatoprost implant 10 mcg for intracameral administration.

DURYSTA becomes the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant indicated to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension.

DURYSTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

