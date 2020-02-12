Allergan Pins Hopes on Millennials With Juvederm Marketing

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) is continuing its strategy of targeting millennials with its new advertising campaign. In what could be seen as a counterintuitive strategy, the campaign is the latest one for the company's popular Juvederm dermal filler, a product that older customers traditionally use for cosmetic alterations.

Allergan's new video ads for its "Juvederm It" campaign specifically address the millennial preference of using cosmetic filler either without, or before, injecting Botox. It's more typical for people to get Botox treatments to freeze targeted areas and slow the development of wrinkles, and then deploy filler to smooth out those areas.

Instead, some millennials are applying filler exclusively, in an effort to plump out or shape certain body parts. This latest Juvederm It ad in particular zeroes in on the lips, a target of choice for that demographic.

Image source: Allergan.

The Juvederm It lip spot features millennial reality-TV star Audrina Partridge and makeup artist to the stars Kelsey Deenihan. It will air on TV in addition to social media sites and other digital properties, and it centers on the Juvederm Ultra XC and Juvederm Volbella XC fillers.

Although Allergan is in the process of merging with pharmaceutical major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), it seems that change won't affect the future of its aesthetic products. Revenue from these products is still growing at healthy rates -- Juvederm's sales rose almost 5% year over year in the company's Q4 -- and contributing heavily to overall revenue. Allergan and AbbVie are planning to house these goods in a new Allergan Aesthetics business unit.

Both Allergan and AbbVie closed slightly higher in trading on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.