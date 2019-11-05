Allergan Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allergan Inc. (AGN):

-Earnings: -$786.8 million in Q3 vs. -$37.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.40 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allergan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $4.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.22 per share -Revenue: $4.05 billion in Q3 vs. $3.91 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.60 - $15.80 Bln

