Allergan Files SBLA To Extend Use Of BOTOX For Patients 5 To 17 Years Old

(RTTNews) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the company's supplemental biologics license application to expand the BOTOX prescribing information for the treatment of signs and symptoms of detrusor overactivity associated with an underlying neurologic condition in pediatric patients who have an inadequate response to, or are intolerant of, or for any reason unwilling to continue anticholinergic medication. The company expects PDUFA date to be in the first quarter of 2021.

BOTOX is the only neurotoxin approved for the treatment of leakage of urine due to overactive bladder caused by a neurologic condition in adults who still have leakage or cannot tolerate the side effects after trying an anticholinergic medication.

