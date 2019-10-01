Allergan (AGN) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Allergan (AGN) closed the most recent trading day at $166.46, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the Botox maker had gained 5.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.22, down 0.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.87 billion, down 1.14% from the year-ago period.

AGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.68 per share and revenue of $15.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.06% and -1.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. AGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.93.

Also, we should mention that AGN has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Generic Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.