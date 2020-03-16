Allergan (AGN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $172.44, changing hands as low as $170.68 per share. Allergan PLC shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGN's low point in its 52 week range is $114.27 per share, with $202.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.90. The AGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

