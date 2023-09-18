News & Insights

Allergan Aesthetics: Second Phase 3 Study With OnabotulinumtoxinA Meets Endpoints

September 18, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), reported positive topline results from the second of three Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating onabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of moderate to severe platysma prominence associated with platysma muscle activity. The company said all primary and secondary endpoints were met for second Phase 3 study and results were consistent with findings from first Phase 3 study.

"We are encouraged by these results, which demonstrated a significant reduction in the unwanted appearance of vertical band prominence on the neck and jawline," said Darin Messina, senior vice president, aesthetics R&D, AbbVie.

The company noted that a Phase 3 open-label extension study is ongoing, with results expected later in the current year. Allergan Aesthetics will include data from the full Phase 3 study program as part of an upcoming FDA regulatory submission expected near the end of the year.

