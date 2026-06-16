Allergan Aesthetics Wins FDA Approval For SKINVIVE To Improve Neck Appearance

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), has received U.S. FDA approval for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM for improving the appearance of the neck in adults over 21, expanding the product's use beyond previously approved cheek indication.

SKINVIVE was first approved in 2023 to improve cheek skin smoothness. This new indication expands its use to the neck, an area where visible lines and wrinkles are increasingly common.

What Causes Neck Lines?

Neck wrinkles can develop due to natural aging, sun damage, weight changes, or frequent downward head positioning while using phones, tablets, and books—commonly referred to as tech-neck.

SKINVIVE works by helping the skin retain moisture, softness, and smoothness, reducing the appearance of horizontal neck lines.

How SKINVIVE Works

SKINVIVE is a minimally invasive hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable administered using an ultrafine needle or cannula.

The product also contains a small amount of lidocaine to support patient comfort during treatment.

Results last up to six months with optimal treatment.

Clinical Study Results

In a randomized, multicenter, evaluator-blinded pivotal study:

-74.8% of participants achieved a clinically significant (1- point) improvement in neck lines at one month on the validated Allergan Transverse Neck Lines Scale (ATNLS)

-66% maintained improvement at six months

-More than 78% of participants who improved at baseline maintained high overall scores throughout the study.

These results support SKINVIVE as a first-of-its-kind injectable option for improving neck skin quality.

Safety Profile

Participants commonly reported mild adverse events such as redness, bruising, tenderness, swelling, firmness, or itching at the injection site. These events typically resolved within two weeks and did not require treatment.

Severe adverse events occurred in less than 5% of participants (7 out of 147) and were reported similarly or less frequently after touch-ups or repeat treatments.

Company Statement

"Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to science-driven innovation continues with this approval," said Darin Messina, senior vice president, aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. He noted that SKINVIVE offers patients and providers a first-of-its-kind treatment option for improving neck skin quality and reducing horizontal neck lines.

ABBV has traded between $181.73 and $244.81 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $221.59, down 2.70%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $222.22, up 0.29%.

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