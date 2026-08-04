Allergan Aesthetics Seeks Fifth FDA Approval For BOTOX Cosmetic In Facial Contouring

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review its supplemental Biologics License Application to treat masseter muscle prominence in adults. If approved, BOTOX Cosmetic would become the first and only neurotoxin indicated for MMP in the U.S., expanding its portfolio to a fifth aesthetic indication.

Masseter muscle prominence (MMP), often contributing to a wider or square lower face, has driven growing patient interest in non-surgical facial contouring. The submission is supported by two pivotal Phase 3 studies (M21-416 and M21-417), which met their primary endpoints, showing statistically significant reductions in MMP severity compared with placebo (p=0.0046 and p=0.0014).

The safety profile was consistent with established uses, and patient satisfaction was notably higher, with twice as many BOTOX-treated patients reporting they were "Very Satisfied" or "Satisfied" compared with placebo. AbbVie executives emphasized that the pursuit of its fifth indication reflects the company's commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine and addressing evolving patient needs. "This submission builds on the depth and versatility of BOTOX Cosmetic and reflects our continued investment in innovation," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of aesthetics R&D at AbbVie.

Steve Yoelin, a clinical investigator noted that patients are increasingly seeking overall facial assessments with minimally invasive options. If approved, this indication would broaden the clinical utility of BOTOX Cosmetic by offering a differentiated, science-backed treatment option for jawline definition and lower-face contouring.

ABBV has traded between $190.75 and $267.47 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $245.30, up 0.08%.

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