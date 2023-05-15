News & Insights

Allergan Aesthetics Says FDA Approves SKINVIVE By JUVEDERM

May 15, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced Monday the U.S. FDA approval of SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) intradermal microdroplet injection for skin smoothness available in the U.S. with results lasting through six months with optimal treatment.

SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM is a smooth, injectable HA gel that contains a small amount of local anesthetic (lidocaine).1 Unlike other facial injectables that enhance and augment the treatment area, SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM improves skin quality in the cheeks by smoothing the skin and increasing hydration.

SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM is a specialized, smooth, hydrating gel that flows easily into the skin and is approved for all Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-VI, lightest to darkest, addressing an important unmet need in the skin quality category.

Allergan Aesthetics anticipates that SKINVIVE by JUVEDERM will be broadly commercially available within the next six months.

