Allergan Aesthetics To Open Three New U.S. Training Centers To Expand Access To Aesthetics Education

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, Wednesday announced the expansion of the Allergan Medical Institute or AMI with three new U.S. training centers. AMI offers tailored education to licensed aesthetics providers, combining a specialized curriculum with Allergan's product portfolio to enhance patient outcomes.

Since its first approval for BOTOX Cosmetic, Allergan Aesthetics has led the industry in training aesthetic providers to ensure safe, natural results. AMI advances aesthetics through high-impact education, now expanding to over ten global training centers with its new U.S. locations.

The new AMI Training Centers will drive innovation in aesthetics through advanced education, hands-on training, and expert-led programs. Led by Dr. Saami Khalifian, they aim to enhance clinical skills, business growth, and patient outcomes while fostering a strong professional community.

Allergan Aesthetics, in collaboration with experts, offers high-caliber training through hands-on sessions, forums, symposia, and AMI online. In November 2024, it launched AMI Business Education, providing free business courses for practitioners.

The first AMI Training Center opens in 2025 at Allergan Aesthetics HQ in Irvine, Calif., with Atlanta and Austin locations to follow. Learn more at trainingcenters.amionline.com.

