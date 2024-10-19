Allergan Aesthetics: FDA Approves BOTOX® Cosmetic For The Treatment Of Platysma Bands

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced that FDA approves BOTOX® Cosmetic for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

With this Approval, BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only product with four aesthetic indication areas: forehead lines, frown lines, crow's feet lines, and now platysma bands.

The platysma muscle is a thin muscle that covers the neck and extends over the lower face. When this muscle is contracted it can cause the appearance of bands on the neck, which can also create a less defined jawline.

Treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic works beneath the surface to temporarily reduce the underlying muscle activity and improves the appearance of the bands connecting the neck and jaw, the company specified.

By injecting along the jawline and the vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck with one of the FDA-approved doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic based on severity—26, 31, or 36 units—BOTOX® Cosmetic temporarily reduces underlying muscle activity.

"With the approval of BOTOX® Cosmetic for the treatment of platysma bands, including precise injection patterns and dosing, I can now confidently offer my patients a treatment option that can help deliver the results they are looking to achieve," said Dr. Terrence Keaney, board-certified dermatologist and pivotal clinical trial investigator.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.