Markets
ABBV

Allergan Aesthetics: FDA Approves JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC For Improvement Of Infraorbital Hollows

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC was first approved in 2016 for use in the lips and perioral rhytids. The latest approval marks the sixth approved indication in the U.S.

"This additional indication for JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC demonstrates Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to innovation. The eye area, including the undereye hollow, is a top concern among patients," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular