Allergan: FDA Approves BOTOX For Treating Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity In Children

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced the FDA has approved BOTOX for the treatment of detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients 5 years of age and older. The FDA approval was based on data from a double-blind Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of BOTOX in more than 100 pediatric patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity and a long-term extension study.

Allergan noted that this milestone marks the 12th approved therapeutic indication for BOTOX.

