Allergan: FDA Approves BOTOX For Treating Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity In Children

(RTTNews) - Allergan, an AbbVie (ABBV) company, announced the FDA has approved BOTOX for the treatment of detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients 5 years of age and older. The FDA approval was based on data from a double-blind Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of BOTOX in more than 100 pediatric patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity and a long-term extension study.

Allergan noted that this milestone marks the 12th approved therapeutic indication for BOTOX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.