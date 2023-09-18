News & Insights

Allen & Overy, Shearman to start merger vote next week

September 18, 2023 — 12:33 pm EDT

By Sara Merken

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Partners at Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling will soon be able to cast their votes to approve or reject a proposed merger between the two large law firms.

London-founded Allen & Overy and New York-founded Shearman said Monday that partnership votes will start on Sept. 28 and be completed by Oct. 13.

The firms previously said the votes were expected in October without specifying a date. The tie-up will require approval from 75% of each firm's partnership.

A merger would create a law firm with more than 3,900 lawyers in nearly 50 offices globally. The firms said when announcing the planned deal in May that a combined firm, which would be named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, would have a global revenue of about $3.4 billion.

The firms said Monday that they will announce the outcome of the partnership vote shortly after it concludes.

The firms also said they have gotten approval for required changes to retirement and pension programs. A Shearman spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about these modifications.

