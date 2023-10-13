Allen & Overy, Shearman partners approve law firm mega-merger

By Sara Merken

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The partnerships at Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have voted to merge the two law firms, their leaders said on Friday, clearing the way for one of the biggest legal industry combinations in decades and marking the end of an era for one of New York's most prominent independent firms.

Once finalized, the merger between London-founded Allen & Overy and its smaller Manhattan-founded counterpart Shearman would create a firm with nearly 4,000 lawyers, including about 800 partners, across 48 global offices.

The firm will be named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short. The vote marks one of the final steps of a strategic courtship that firms first made public in May.

The firms said more than 99% of each partnership voted in favor of the deal. The merger is expected to close in or before May 2024.

"This is a historic moment for both firms and our profession," Wim Dejonghe, senior partner at Allen & Overy, said in a statement.

The firms together boast global revenues of about $3.5 billion, with about $1 billion in U.S. revenue, Allen & Overy and Shearman have said, which would place the combined firm among the largest global law firms by revenue.

The merger will give Allen & Overy a much stronger foothold in the United States, where large London-founded firms have sought growth for decades. Shearman would gain a significantly broader global presence, though it already has lawyers internationally.

Shearman & Sterling, founded in 1873, is among the top old-line New York law firms. But it has seen a wave of partner departures to competitor law firms since last year, and it had entered merger talks with transatlantic law firm Hogan Lovells that fizzled earlier this year.

Allen & Overy, founded in 1930, is among a small group of major law firms headquartered in London informally dubbed the "Magic Circle." The firm previously weighed a merger with U.S. firm O’Melveny & Myers before those talks fell through in 2019.

Big British firms have long pushed to expand in the United States — the world's largest legal market — through mergers or hires of U.S. lawyers from competitor firms.

"You need to have a strong U.S. presence to be a global firm," said Tony Williams, founder of legal management consultancy Jomati Consultants and a former managing partner of UK law firm Clifford Chance.

Amismatch in partner profits has been one historical obstacle to major transatlantic law firm mergers. Shearman's average profits per equity partner stood at $2.48 in 2022, the American Lawyer reported, placing the firm 44th among its major U.S. peers. Allen & Overy said its average profit per equity partner was 1.82 million pounds ($2.21 million) in its financial year that ended April 30.

"It's a very attractive proposition to have high quality legal services, particularly aimed at the financial services community," in the world's major financial markets, said David Barnard, founding partner of the consultancy Blaqwell.

The combined firm will be a "really significant force," said Barnard, who formerly managed Linklaters' North American operations.

