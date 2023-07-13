Allen & Overy managing partner resigns amid Shearman & Sterling merger plans

By Sara Merken

(Reuters) - Allen & Overy said Thursday that its global managing partner Gareth Price has resigned from the London-founded law firm, which has been in talks to merge with New York law firm Shearman & Sterling.

Price stepped down due to "personal reasons," after more than three years as managing partner for the global firm and 30 years practicing there, Allen & Overy said in an announcement detailing its latest financial results.

Price was elected to a four-year term that started in May 2020. A firm spokesperson said he left the firm this week. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm's announcement did not say who would replace Price. Allen & Overy's leadership also includes a senior partner, Wim Dejonghe.

Allen & Overy and its smaller counterpart Shearman & Sterling announced their proposed merger in May, which would create a firm with about 3,900 lawyers in 49 offices and a combined global revenue of about $3.4 billion, they said.

A partner vote on the deal is now expected in October, an Allen & Overy spokesperson said Thursday. The firms were previously targeting mid-July for a vote on the merger, which will require 75% of the partnership at each firm for approval.

Allen & Overy's senior partner Dejonghe said in a statement that Price "led our market-leading energy and infrastructure practice for many years and as managing partner steered us through the pandemic and played a pivotal role in the negotiations with Shearman & Sterling that set us up for success in the future."

Allen & Overy saw 7% client revenue growth to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in its financial year that ended April 30.

Profits before tax fell slightly to 892 million pounds ($1.076 billion) from 900 million ($1.23 billion) the prior year, and average profit per equity partner dipped to 1.82 million pounds ($2.2 million) from 1.95 million ($2.66 million).

The firm grew client revenue "despite intensifying headwinds," Dejonghe said. "Like the rest of the sector, we were impacted by the global economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and geopolitical turmoil," he said in the statement.

Dejonghe said energy transition, technology transformation and private capital work present opportunities for the firm, and the proposed merger with Shearman & Sterling "sets out an exciting future for both our people and our clients."

Shearman & Sterling generated about $906.9 million in gross revenue in 2022, a decline from about $1 billion the prior year, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer. Average profit per equity partner was about $2.48 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.