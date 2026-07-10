Allegro MicroSystems Stock Story Hinges on EVs, AI and Margins

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM has moved beyond a narrow automotive chip story. Its investment case now rests on whether rising semiconductor content in electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, artificial intelligence data centers and robotics can translate into steadier growth.

That shift matters because the stock no longer depends only on vehicle production. Investors are also watching margins, operating leverage and whether newer markets can reduce auto cyclicality over time.

How Allegro Taps Four Growth Markets

Allegro’s growth thesis centers on systems that need more sensing, motor control and power management. Its magnetic sensors provide current, position, angle and speed feedback, while motor drivers, isolated gate drivers and power integrated circuits support motion control and power conversion.

Those products map directly to electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, AI infrastructure and robotics. Texas Instruments TXN is relevant in the same broader analog and power-management landscape, while Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY also targets automotive systems such as electric drivetrains, braking and steer-by-wire.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

ALGM Still Runs Through Automotive

Automotive remains Allegro’s base business. In fiscal 2026, automotive revenues were $628.6 million, or about 70.6% of total revenues, showing that the company’s broader story still runs through vehicle demand.

That is a strength because Allegro has deep automotive relationships and products aligned with electric powertrains and advanced safety systems. It is also a concentration risk, since downturns or disruptions in the auto market remain an explicit business risk.

Allegro Finds New Fuel in Data Centers

The newer upside is coming from industrial and other markets, especially AI data centers. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, data centers reached a record 14% of sales, rising 41% sequentially, while industrial and other sales increased 49% year over year.

These applications matter because Allegro’s motor drivers support data center cooling, while current sensors and isolated gate drivers address power efficiency and density. If adoption continues, non-automotive markets could diversify revenue and support a higher growth profile.

ALGM Profit Recovery Is Gaining Traction

Fiscal 2026 showed a clear financial recovery. Revenues rose 22.8% year over year to $890.1 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share more than doubled to 54 cents from 24 cents.

Free cash flow also reached a record $124.9 million. That combination explains why investors are paying closer attention to margin recovery, execution consistency and the company’s ability to turn sales growth into stronger earnings power.

What Allegro Signals Say Now

The bottom line is balanced. Allegro has strong long-term drivers in electrification, AI infrastructure and robotics, but valuation, cyclicality and execution risk still matter.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with a VGM Score of B, Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Rank points to favorable near-term estimate support, while the Style Scores help investors evaluate the stock across growth, momentum and blended characteristics over a similar one- to three-month framework.

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Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.