Allegro MicroSystems Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

Allegro MicroSystems reported Q4 2025 financial results, showing an 8% sales increase and ongoing operational improvements.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 28, 2025, reporting sales of $193 million for the fourth quarter, an 8% increase from the previous quarter, with a non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Despite a challenging market environment, CEO Mike Doogue noted positive business momentum and outlined strategies to boost growth and profitability. The company's automotive sales continued to be a major contributor, although they saw a decline compared to the previous year. For the upcoming first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Allegro expects net sales between $192 million and $202 million, indicating an anticipated 18% growth year-over-year. The press release also highlighted a webcast scheduled for May 8, 2025, where company executives will discuss these results and outlook in detail.

Potential Positives

Allegro MicroSystems reported a fourth-quarter sales increase of 8% sequentially, reaching $193 million, indicating positive growth momentum.

The company's non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter is $0.06, which shows a stable performance compared to prior quarters.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Allegro expects total net sales to grow year-over-year by 18%, signifying strong anticipated demand and business outlook.

The company is focused on strategic growth areas and improving operational efficiencies, suggesting an intention to enhance profitability moving forward.

Potential Negatives

Net sales declined by 20% year-over-year and 31% for the full fiscal year, indicating a significant drop in revenue.

Reported a net loss of $14.8 million for the quarter and $73 million for the year, contrasting sharply with last year's net income.

Operating margin was negative at (6.8)%, highlighting ongoing operational challenges and inefficiencies.

FAQ

What were Allegro MicroSystems' fourth quarter sales figures?

Allegro reported fourth quarter sales of $193 million, an 8% increase sequentially.

What is the expected sales range for Q1 FY 2026?

The expected sales range for the first quarter of FY 2026 is $192 million to $202 million.

How did the gross margin perform in Q4 FY 2025?

The gross margin for Q4 FY 2025 was 41.4% according to GAAP measures.

What is the projected non-GAAP EPS for Q1 FY 2026?

The projected non-GAAP EPS for Q1 FY 2026 is between $0.06 and $0.10.

When will the earnings webcast take place?

The earnings webcast is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGM forecast page.

Full Release



MANCHESTER, N.H., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALGM



), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 28, 2025.





“During the fourth quarter, we delivered on our commitments with sales of $193 million, up 8% sequentially, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06,” said Mike Doogue, President and CEO of Allegro. “While the environment remains dynamic, we are encouraged by the positive momentum we are seeing across the business and the signals we are seeing from our customers. We are taking actions to accelerate growth in strategic focus areas, secure important customer wins and drive operating efficiencies, while improving profitability. As Allegro’s CEO, I am excited to leverage the breadth and depth of my experience to help accelerate our path toward our target financial model and unlock additional shareholder value.”





Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:









In thousands, except per share data











Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















Net Sales







































































Automotive









$





140,880













$





130,066













$





181,939













$





544,023













$





759,454













Industrial and other













51,944

















47,806

















58,642

















180,983

















289,913













Total net sales









$





192,824













$





177,872













$





240,581













$





725,006













$





1,049,367















GAAP Financial Measures







































































Gross margin %













41.4





%













45.7





%













51.2





%













44.3





%













54.8





%









Operating margin %













(6.8





)%













(0.0





)%













6.6





%













(2.7





)%













18.7





%









Diluted EPS









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.39





)









$





0.78















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







































































Gross margin %













45.6





%













49.1





%













53.8





%













48.0





%













56.3





%









Operating margin %













9.0





%













10.8





%













23.8





%













9.5





%













28.5





%









Diluted EPS









$





0.06













$





0.07













$





0.25













$





0.24













$





1.35







































































































Business Outlook







For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending June 27, 2025, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $192 million to $202 million. At the mid-point of this range, it implies net sales growth of 18% year-over-year.





The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:







Gross Margin is expected to be between 46% and 48%,



Gross Margin is expected to be between 46% and 48%,



Interest expense of approximately $5 million inclusive of a $25 million voluntary debt payment made on April 30, and



Interest expense of approximately $5 million inclusive of a $25 million voluntary debt payment made on April 30, and



Diluted Earnings per Share are expected to be between $0.06 and $0.10.













Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-G





AAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Interest Expense, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.









Earnings Webcast







A webcast will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Michael C. Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek P. D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.





The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at





investors.allegromicro.com





. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.







About Allegro MicroSystems







Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit





https://www.allegromicro.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors affecting our business are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.





Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; any failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; shifts in our product mix, customer mix or channel mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, including the analog segment in which we compete; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market or industry; our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of other companies or technologies and products into our business; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products and increases in input costs; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results and meet the expectations of investors; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; events beyond our control impacting us, our key suppliers or our manufacturing partners; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; any slowdown in the growth of our end markets; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulations and other legal obligations, including export/trade control, privacy, data protection, information security, cybersecurity, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, antitrust, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, product safety, environmental protection, employment matters and tax; the risk of unsolicited acquisition proposals; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to retain key and highly skilled personnel; the impact of restructuring activities on our business and operating results; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or confidential information or those of our third-party service providers; any failure to design, implement or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; the physical, transition and litigation risks presented by climate change; risks related to ESG matters; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.





You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.





This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most directly comparable GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.





This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.





















ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)







































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024















Net sales









$





192,824













$





240,581













$





725,006













$





1,049,367













Cost of goods sold













112,945

















117,333

















403,479

















474,838













Gross profit













79,879

















123,248

















321,527

















574,529













Operating expenses:

























































Research and development













47,618

















45,839

















179,649

















176,638













Selling, general and administrative













45,459

















48,294

















161,680

















188,429













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Total operating expenses













93,077

















107,351

















341,329

















378,285













Operating (loss) income













(13,198





)













15,897

















(19,802





)













196,244













Interest and other (expense) income













(5,240





)













1,354

















(31,142





)













(1,447





)









Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract













—

















—

















(34,752





)













—













(Loss) income before income taxes













(18,438





)













17,251

















(85,696





)













194,797













Income tax (benefit) provision













(3,700





)













24,325

















(12,933





)













41,909













Net (loss) income













(14,738





)













(7,074





)













(72,763





)













152,888













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













62

















41

















247

















191













Net (loss) income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.









$





(14,800





)









$





(7,115





)









$





(73,010





)









$





152,697













Net (loss) income per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.:

























































Basic









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.39





)









$





0.79













Diluted









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.04





)









$





(0.39





)









$





0.78













Weighted average shares outstanding:

























































Basic













184,169,928

















193,139,519

















187,707,391

















192,573,169













Diluted













184,169,928

















194,487,307

















187,707,391

















194,674,352



























Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales







The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations:



















Three-Month Period Ended

















Change

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

















Change

























March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

















Amount

















%

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

















Amount

















%

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)















Automotive









$





140,880













$





181,939













$





(41,059





)













(23





)%









$





544,023













$





759,454













$





(215,431





)













(28





)%









Industrial and other













51,944

















58,642

















(6,698





)













(11





)%













180,983

















289,913

















(108,930





)













(38





)%









Total net sales









$





192,824













$





240,581













$





(47,757





)













(20





)%









$





725,006













$





1,049,367













$





(324,361





)













(31





)%

























ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)







































March 28,

















March 29,

























2025









(Unaudited)

















2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





121,334













$





212,143













Restricted cash













9,773

















10,018













Trade accounts receivable, net













84,598

















118,508













Inventories













183,914

















162,302













Prepaid income taxes













36,662

















31,908













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













30,247

















33,584













Current portion of related party notes receivable













—

















3,750













Assets held for sale













16,508

















—













Total current assets













483,036

















572,213













Property, plant and equipment, net













302,919

















321,175













Deferred income tax assets













68,528

















54,496













Goodwill













202,475

















202,425













Intangible assets, net













262,115

















276,854













Related party notes receivable, less current portion













—

















4,688













Equity investment in related party













31,695

















26,727













Other assets













70,193

















72,025













Total assets









$





1,420,961













$





1,530,603















Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity



































Current liabilities:

































Trade accounts payable









$





38,733













$





35,964













Amounts due to related party













6,535

















1,626













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













65,570

















76,389













Current portion of long-term debt













1,423

















3,929













Total current liabilities













112,261

















117,908













Long-term debt













344,703

















249,611













Other long-term liabilities













32,897

















31,368













Total liabilities













489,861

















398,887













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ Equity:

































Preferred stock













—

















—













Common stock













1,843

















1,932













Additional paid-in capital













1,012,055

















694,332













(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings













(53,591





)













463,012













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(30,752





)













(28,841





)









Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.













929,555

















1,130,435













Non-controlling interests













1,545

















1,281













Total stockholders’ equity













931,100

















1,131,716













Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity









$





1,420,961













$





1,530,603





























ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)









(Unaudited)







































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























































Net (loss) income









$





(14,738





)









$





(7,074





)









$





(72,763





)









$





152,888













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























































Depreciation and amortization













15,924

















21,834

















64,502

















71,382













Amortization of deferred financing costs













732

















235

















2,513

















527













Deferred income taxes













(4,755





)













9,640

















(16,301





)













(18,613





)









Stock-based compensation













9,617

















9,618

















41,868

















42,457













Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract













—

















—

















34,752

















—













Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses













1,697

















435

















9,216

















10,286













Change in fair value of marketable securities













—

















—

















—

















3,579













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Other non-cash reconciling items













339

















52

















6,984

















70













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























































Trade accounts receivable













(1,275





)













(5,400





)













33,081

















(7,964





)









Inventories













7,914

















4,061

















(30,160





)













(15,848





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(3,200





)













(28,181





)













(4,601





)













(41,266





)









Trade accounts payable













(1,423





)













(3,049





)













4,044

















(12,653





)









Due to and from related parties













4,551

















(1,586





)













5,115

















5,231













Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities













4,970

















(1,039





)













(16,337





)













(21,579





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













20,353

















12,764

















61,913

















181,715















Cash flows from investing activities:



























































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(5,391





)













(14,272





)













(39,955





)













(124,772





)









Purchases of intangible assets













(1,180





)













—

















(1,180





)













—













Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired and working capital adjustment













—

















—

















319

















(408,119





)









Sales of marketable securities













—

















—

















—

















16,175













Net cash used in investing activities













(6,571





)













(14,272





)













(40,816





)













(516,716





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



























































Net proceeds from Refinanced 2023 Term Loan Facility













(402





)













—

















193,081

















—













Repayment of 2023 Term Loan Facility













(30,000





)













(625





)













(105,000





)













(625





)









Borrowings of senior secured debt, net of deferred financing costs













—

















—

















—

















245,452













Repayment of 2020 Term Loan Facility













—

















—

















—

















(25,000





)









Repayments of other debt













—

















(99





)













—

















(842





)









Finance lease payments













(498





)













(142





)













(1,201





)













(142





)









Receipts on related party notes receivable













—

















937

















1,875

















3,750













Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards













(3,458





)













(1,077





)













(16,238





)













(25,900





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan













1,524

















1,736

















3,511

















3,635













Repurchases of common stock













—

















—

















(853,921





)













—













Net proceeds from issuance of common stock













—

















—

















665,850

















—













Dividends paid to non-controlling interest













(19





)













—

















(19





)













—













Payment of debt issuance costs













—

















—

















—

















(1,450





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(32,853





)













730

















(112,062





)













198,878













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













1,216

















(796





)













(89





)













(421





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













(17,855





)













(1,574





)













(91,054





)













(136,544





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













148,962

















223,735

















222,161

















358,705















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:











$





131,107













$





222,161













$





131,107













$





222,161



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate, non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as percentage of net sales (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.





The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges, such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related-party activities and other non-operational costs.









Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision









In calculating non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision:







Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Gross Profit













$









79,879

















$









81,215

















$









123,248

















$









321,527

















$









574,529

















GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)

















41.4









%

















45.7









%

















51.2









%

















44.3









%

















54.8









%















































































Non-GAAP adjustments





































































Transaction-related costs













—

















5

















566

















14

















1,089













Purchased intangible amortization













4,957

















4,875

















4,959

















19,582

















9,282













Restructuring costs













2,350

















522

















1

















4,088

















167













Stock-based compensation













697

















802

















734

















2,877

















5,359















Total Non-GAAP Adjustments













$









8,004

















$









6,204

















$









6,260

















$









26,561

















$









15,897





















































































Non-GAAP Gross Profit













$









87,883

















$









87,419

















$









129,508

















$









348,088

















$









590,426

















Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales)

















45.6









%

















49.1









%

















53.8









%

















48.0









%

















56.3









%



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Operating Expenses













$









93,077

















$









81,256

















$









107,351

















$









341,329

















$









378,285





















































































Research and Development Expenses







































































GAAP Research and Development Expenses













47,618

















43,317

















45,839

















179,649

















176,638













Non-GAAP adjustments





































































Transaction-related costs













3

















333

















929

















1,571

















1,281













Restructuring costs













4,429

















568

















621

















5,426

















1,529













Stock-based compensation













3,406

















3,960

















3,554

















14,624

















13,894













Other costs



(1)















—

















—

















—

















3

















—













Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses













39,780

















38,456

















40,735

















158,025

















159,934



















































































Selling, General and Administrative Expenses







































































GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













45,459

















37,939

















48,294

















161,680

















188,429













Non-GAAP adjustments





































































Transaction-related costs













116

















148

















5,649

















1,353

















20,068













Purchased intangible amortization













535

















535

















542

















2,140

















1,752













Restructuring costs













1,656

















1,264

















1,819

















6,011

















7,614













Stock-based compensation













5,513

















5,826

















5,330

















24,366

















23,204













Other costs



(1)















6,921

















391

















3,514

















6,303

















3,897













Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













30,718

















29,775

















31,440

















121,507

















131,894

















































































Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















13,218

















—

















13,218



















































































Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

















22,579





















13,025





















35,176





















61,797





















86,457





















































































Non-GAAP Operating Expenses













$









70,498

















$









68,231

















$









72,175

















$









279,532

















$









291,828



















































































(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Operating (Loss) Income













$









(13,198









)













$









(41









)













$









15,897

















$









(19,802









)













$









196,244

















GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)

















(6.8









)%

















—









%

















6.6









%

















(2.7









)%

















18.7









%















































































Transaction-related costs













119

















486

















7,144

















2,938

















22,438













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Purchased intangible amortization













5,492

















5,410

















5,501

















21,722

















11,034













Restructuring costs













8,435

















2,354

















2,441

















15,525

















9,310













Stock-based compensation













9,616

















10,588

















9,618

















41,867

















42,457













Other costs



(1)















6,921

















391

















3,514

















6,306

















3,897















Total Non-GAAP Adjustments













$









30,583

















$









19,229

















$









41,436

















$









88,358

















$









102,354





















































































Non-GAAP Operating Income













$









17,385

















$









19,188

















$









57,333

















$









68,556

















$









298,598

















Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales)

















9.0









%

















10.8









%

















23.8









%

















9.5









%

















28.5









%















































































(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.





























Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Net (Loss) Income













$









(14,738









)













$









(6,799









)













$









(7,074









)













$









(72,763









)













$









152,888

















GAAP Net (Loss) Income Margin (% of net sales)

















(7.6









)%

















(3.8









)%

















(2.9









)%

















(10.0









)%

















14.6









%















































































Interest expense













6,874

















7,762

















5,382

















30,366

















10,763













Interest income













(222





)













(388





)













(594





)













(1,524





)













(3,144





)









Income tax (benefit) provision













(3,700





)













(803





)













24,325

















(12,933





)













41,909













Depreciation & amortization













15,924

















16,123

















21,737

















64,502

















71,382















EBITDA













$









4,138

















$









15,895

















$









43,776

















$









7,648

















$









273,798



















































































Transaction-related costs













119

















486

















7,144

















5,742

















22,438













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Restructuring costs













8,277

















2,354

















2,441

















15,112

















9,310













Stock-based compensation













9,616

















10,588

















9,618

















41,867

















42,457













Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract













—

















—

















—

















34,752

















—













Other costs



(1)















6,301

















998

















(2,319





)













7,911

















3,020















Adjusted EBITDA













$









28,451

















$









30,321

















$









73,878

















$









113,032

















$









364,241

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)

















14.8









%

















17.0









%

















30.7









%

















15.6









%

















34.7









%















































































(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP (Loss) Income before Income Taxes













$









(18,438









)













$









(7,602









)













$









17,251

















$









(85,696









)













$









194,797



















































































Transaction-related costs













119

















486

















7,144

















5,742

















22,438













Transaction-related interest













272

















192

















163

















1,314

















325













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Purchased intangible amortization













5,492

















5,410

















5,501

















21,722

















11,034













Restructuring costs













8,482

















2,354

















2,441

















15,317

















9,310













Stock-based compensation













9,616

















10,588

















9,618

















41,867

















42,457













Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract













—

















—

















—

















34,752

















—













Other costs



(1)















6,689

















1,427

















(2,319





)













12,351

















3,020















Total Non-GAAP Adjustments













$









30,670

















$









20,457

















$









35,766

















$









133,065

















$









101,802





















































































Non-GAAP Profit before Tax













$









12,232

















$









12,855

















$









53,017

















$









47,369

















$









296,599



















































































(1) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision













$









(3,700









)













$









(803









)













$









24,325

















$









(12,933









)













$









41,909















GAAP effective tax rate













20.1





%













10.6





%













141.0





%













15.1





%













21.5





%













































































Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results













4,126

















398

















(19,263





)













14,200

















(9,135





)















































































Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Provision













$









426

















$









(405









)













$









5,062

















$









1,267

















$









32,774

















Non-GAAP effective tax rate















3.5





%













(3.2





)%













9.5





%













2.7





%













11.0





%

























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.







(1)















$









(14,800









)













$









(6,860









)













$









(7,115









)













$









(73,010









)













$









152,697















GAAP Basic weighted average common shares













184,169,928

















184,011,189

















193,139,519

















187,707,391

















192,573,169













GAAP Diluted weighted average common shares













184,169,928

















184,011,189

















194,487,307

















187,707,391

















194,674,352















GAAP Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share













$









(0.08









)













$









(0.04









)













$









(0.04









)













$









(0.39









)













$









0.79

















GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share













$









(0.08









)













$









(0.04









)













$









(0.04









)













$









(0.39









)













$









0.78



















































































Transaction-related costs













119

















486

















7,144

















5,742

















22,438













Transaction-related interest













272

















192

















163

















1,314

















325













Impairment of long-lived assets













—

















—

















13,218

















—

















13,218













Purchased intangible amortization













5,492

















5,410

















5,501

















21,722

















11,034













Restructuring costs













8,482

















2,354

















2,441

















15,317

















9,310













Stock-based compensation













9,616

















10,588

















9,618

















41,867

















42,457













Loss on change in fair value of forward repurchase contract













—

















—

















—

















34,752

















—













Other costs



(2)















6,689

















1,427

















(2,319





)













12,351

















3,020















Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

















30,670





















20,457





















35,766





















133,065





















101,802















Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results



(3)















(4,126





)













(398





)













19,263

















(14,200





)













9,135















Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.













$









11,744

















$









13,199

















$









47,914

















$









45,855

















$









263,634















Basic weighted average common shares













184,169,928

















184,011,189

















193,139,519

















187,707,391

















192,573,169













Diluted weighted average common shares













185,247,919

















184,485,792

















194,487,307

















188,629,402

















194,674,352















Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share













$









0.06

















$









0.07

















$









0.25

















$









0.24

















$









1.37

















Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share













$









0.06

















$









0.07

















$









0.25

















$









0.24

















$









1.35



















































































(1) GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. represents GAAP Net (Loss) Income adjusted for Net Income Attributable to non-controlling interests.













(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consists of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, income (loss) in earnings of equity investments, and unrealized losses (gains) on investments.













(3) To calculate the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results, the Company considers each Non-GAAP adjustment by tax jurisdiction and reverses all discrete items to calculate an annual non-GAAP effective tax rate (“NG ETR”). This NG ETR is then applied to Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results.





























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as Percentage of Net Sales











































































































Three-Month Period Ended

















Twelve-Month Period Ended

























March 28, 2025

















December 27, 2024

















March 29, 2024

















March 28, 2025

















March 29, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















GAAP Operating Cash Flow













$









20,353

















$









(8,183









)













$









12,764

















$









61,913

















$









181,715

















GAAP Operating Cash Flow (% of net sales)

















10.6









%

















-4.6









%

















5.3









%

















8.5









%

















17.3









%











Non-GAAP adjustments





































































Purchases of property, plant and equipment













(5,391





)













(13,615





)













(14,272





)













(39,955





)













(124,772





)















































































Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow













$









14,962

















$









(21,798









)













$









(1,508









)













$









21,958

















$









56,943

















Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (% of net sales)

















7.8









%

















(12.3









)%

















(0.6









)%

















3.0









%

















5.4









%













Investor Contact:







Jalene Hoover





VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





+1 (512) 751-6526





jhoover@allegromicro.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.