News & Insights

Markets

Allegro MicroSystems Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Down 11% On Weak Outlook

May 09, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) on Thursday reported a net loss attributable to the company of $7.12 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $61.98 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.25 per share, compared to $0.37 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $240.58 million from $269.45 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $234.93 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.01 to $0.03 per share on net sales between $160 million and $170 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.17 per share on net sales of $214.33 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.