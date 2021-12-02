Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allegro MicroSystems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$133m ÷ (US$803m - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Allegro MicroSystems has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Semiconductor industry average of 14% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:ALGM Return on Capital Employed December 2nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegro MicroSystems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Allegro MicroSystems has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last two years, ROCE has grown 46% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Allegro MicroSystems is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 23% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Allegro MicroSystems can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

