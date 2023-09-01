Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed at $38.39, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $275 million, up 15.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion, which would represent changes of +12.5% and +11.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.94, which means Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

