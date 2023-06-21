Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed at $41.18, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 54.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $275 million, up 26.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion, which would represent changes of +9.38% and +9.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.9.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

