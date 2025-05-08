ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Earnings Results: $ALGM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS ($ALGM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $192,820,000, beating estimates of $188,980,500 by $3,839,500.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

