ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Earnings Results: $ALGM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS ($ALGM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $192,820,000, beating estimates of $188,980,500 by $3,839,500.
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,479,320 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,777,935
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,050,641 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,827,012
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,620,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,432,611
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO added 1,594,170 shares (+312.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,848,556
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,590,003 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,757,465
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,311,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,958,648
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,166,514 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,499,996
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
