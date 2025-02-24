Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Mike Doogue as President and CEO

Allegro MicroSystems appointed Mike Doogue as CEO, succeeding Vineet Nargolwala, to enhance technology and drive growth.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has announced the appointment of Mike Doogue as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, following a successful 27-year tenure at the company where he held various leadership roles. Previously serving as Executive Vice President and the first Chief Technology Officer, Doogue has been instrumental in the development of Allegro's technology and product strategies, holding 75 semiconductor-related U.S. patents. The transition follows a thoughtful succession planning process and comes as Allegro aims to strengthen its position in the automotive and industrial markets. Doogue expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company and highlighted his commitment to innovation and customer relationships. He succeeds Vineet Nargolwala, who stepped down after nearly three years as CEO, expressing confidence in Doogue's leadership capabilities.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Mike Doogue as President and Chief Executive Officer signifies a commitment to continuity and stability within Allegro leadership, given his 27 years of experience with the company.

Mike Doogue's extensive background in technology development and leadership roles positions him well to drive innovation and maintain Allegro's technology leadership in the semiconductor industry.

The leadership transition follows a thoughtful succession planning process, indicating a strategic approach to leadership that may enhance investor confidence.

Under Doogue's leadership, the company aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in the auto and industrial markets, suggesting potential for increased market share and revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

Considerable leadership change may create instability or uncertainty within the organization, especially with the transition from the former CEO, potentially impacting employee morale and company performance.



Succession planning details were not disclosed thoroughly, raising concerns about the robustness of the transition strategy and potential vulnerabilities in leadership continuity.



The outgoing CEO's tenure was brief (nearly three years), which might signal challenges in strategy execution or alignment within the company, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Allegro MicroSystems?

Mike Doogue has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegro MicroSystems.

What experience does Mike Doogue bring to his new role?

Mike Doogue has 27 years of experience at Allegro, previously serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

What were Mike Doogue's significant contributions at Allegro?

He played a key role in developing Allegro’s technology roadmap and holds 75 semiconductor-related U.S. patents.

Who did Mike Doogue succeed as CEO?

He succeeded Vineet Nargolwala, who stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer.

What is Allegro MicroSystems known for?

Allegro MicroSystems is a leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the appointment of Mike Doogue as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.





Mr. Doogue’s ascension to CEO comes after 27 years of rising through the leadership ranks at Allegro, during which time he enabled many of Allegro’s disruptive technologies, originally as an engineer and later as a business leader. Immediately prior to this promotion, Mr. Doogue served as Allegro’s Executive Vice President and its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leading technology development and worldwide operations, which includes manufacturing, procurement, and quality. Mr. Doogue also previously served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Technology and Products, which included direct oversight of each of the Company’s business units. As a testament to his roots as an engineer and technology innovator, Mr. Doogue personally holds 75 semiconductor-related U.S. patents.





“Mike has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, developing our technology roadmap and creating new, innovative products that drive customer value, and we are confident that he is the right person to drive Allegro to the next level,” said Joseph Martin, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors. “The leadership transition we are announcing today represents the culmination of a long-term and thoughtful succession planning process led by our Board. Allegro is extending its technology leadership position and is poised to capitalize on the catalysts for growth across the auto and industrial markets. Mike’s deep knowledge of our business, leadership experience, and vision for the future will help drive Allegro’s success.”





Mr. Doogue succeeds Vineet Nargolwala, who is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. Mr. Doogue commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this incredible Company. Throughout my 27 years at Allegro, I have gained a deep appreciation of the quality of talent across the organization and the Company’s unwavering commitment to “innovation with purpose.” I have spent my career shaping our unique value proposition and competitive advantages, creating significant opportunities moving forward. I am very excited to work closely with Allegro’s talented team to continue driving our technology leadership, advancing our innovation efforts, strengthening our relationship with key customers and delivering strong financial performance. I’d also like to personally thank Vineet as a colleague and for his accomplishments during his tenure with the Company.”





Mr. Nargolwala said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Allegro’s CEO for nearly three years, and I am thankful to our dedicated teams around the globe for their support, collaboration and terrific contributions. I have worked closely with Mike, and I am confident that under his leadership, Allegro is well-positioned for the future.”







About Allegro MicroSystems







Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers’ success. For additional information, visit www.allegromicro.com.







Contact







Jalene Hoover





VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





jhoover@allegromicro.com



