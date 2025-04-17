Allegro MicroSystems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Allegro MicroSystems will release fiscal Q4 2025 results on May 8, followed by an analyst conference call.

FAQ

When will Allegro MicroSystems release its Q4 financial results for 2025?

Allegro MicroSystems plans to release its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, prior to the market open.

What time is the conference call for Allegro's earnings?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

How can analysts and investors join the conference call?

Participants can join the call by registering through the provided registration links to receive a dial-in number and PIN.

Will the conference call be available for later viewing?

Yes, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days on the company’s website.

What is Allegro MicroSystems known for?

Allegro MicroSystems specializes in magnetic sensing and power ICs, focusing on automotive, clean energy, and industrial automation solutions.

$ALGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/17.

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DOOGUE (SVP, CTO) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $285,000

VINEET A NARGOLWALA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,446 and 0 sales.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 prior to the market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Following the press release, Mike Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.





Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call







Date:



Thursday, May 8, 2025







Time:



8:30 a.m. EDT







Live Webcast Link:





Click Here









Dial-in Participant Registration Link:





Click Here









Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at



investors.allegromicro.com



in the Events & Presentations section.







About Allegro MicroSystems







Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit



https://www.allegromicro.com



.





Contact: Jalene Hoover





VP of IR & Corporate Communications





Phone: +1 512 751 6526





jhoover@allegromicro.com



