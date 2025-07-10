Allegro MicroSystems to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Allegro MicroSystems will announce Q1 fiscal 2026 results on July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call with executives.

Quiver AI Summary

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, CEO Mike Doogue and CFO Derek D’Antilio will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and outlook. Analysts and investors can join the call by registering in advance to receive dial-in details. A live and archived audio webcast will also be available on the company's website for 90 days. Allegro MicroSystems is known for its expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, aiming to enhance performance and sustainability across various industries.

Potential Positives

Allegro MicroSystems will be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which is significant for investors and analysts monitoring the company's performance.

The scheduled conference call will provide insights from key executives, including the President and CEO, enhancing transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The availability of both a live and archived audio webcast for the conference call ensures that a broad audience can access important company information and updates.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Allegro MicroSystems release its Q1 fiscal year 2026 financial results?

Allegro MicroSystems plans to release its financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, prior to market open.

Who will host the Q1earnings conference call

The conference call will be hosted by Mike Doogue, CEO, and Derek D’Antilio, CFO.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live webcast link and by registering for dial-in participation.

Where can I find archived recordings of the conference call?

An archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Allegro's investor website for at least 90 days.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALGM Insider Trading Activity

$ALGM insiders have traded $ALGM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD R. LURY sold 6,849 shares for an estimated $189,035

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $ALGM stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGM forecast page.

$ALGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ALGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $25.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



MANCHESTER, N.H., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it plans to release financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026 prior to the market open on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Following the press release, Mike Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.





Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:







First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call







Date:



Thursday, July 31, 2025







Time:



8:30 a.m. EDT







Live Webcast Link:



Click Here







Dial-in Participant Registration Link:



Click Here







Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible for at least 90 days on the Company’s website at



investors.allegromicro.com



in the Events & Presentations section.







About Allegro MicroSystems







Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit



https://www.allegromicro.com



.





Contact: Jalene Hoover





VP of IR & Corporate Communications





Phone: +1 512 751 6526





jhoover@allegromicro.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.