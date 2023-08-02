Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 55.42

The average one-year price target for Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been revised to 55.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 52.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.38% from the latest reported closing price of 51.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro Microsystems. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 23.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 118,648K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 17,649K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,629K shares, representing a decrease of 28.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,628K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 83.30% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,759K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 47.09% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,151K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,134K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 52.27% over the last quarter.

Allegro Microsystems Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

