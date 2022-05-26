Allegro lowers FY expectations as inflation bites

GDANSK, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's Allegro ALEP.WA trimmed on Thursday its 2022 expectations for revenue and core profit growth, saying higher food, fuel and energy inflation for longer may weaken discretionary consumer demand later in 2022.

The company, which runs Poland's most popular shopping platform, now expects year-on-year revenue growth from its core market of 25-30%, compared with its earlier forecast of in the low 30s.

