Allegro lowers FY expectations as inflation bites

Contributors
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Karol Badohal Reuters
Published

Poland's Allegro trimmed on Thursday its 2022 expectations for revenue and core profit growth, saying higher food, fuel and energy inflation for longer may weaken discretionary consumer demand later in 2022.

GDANSK, May 26 (Reuters) - Poland's Allegro ALEP.WA trimmed on Thursday its 2022 expectations for revenue and core profit growth, saying higher food, fuel and energy inflation for longer may weaken discretionary consumer demand later in 2022.

The company, which runs Poland's most popular shopping platform, now expects year-on-year revenue growth from its core market of 25-30%, compared with its earlier forecast of in the low 30s.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Karol Badohal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters