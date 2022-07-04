Allegro appoints Roy Perticucci as new chief executive

Adds details

GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce firm Allegro ALEP.WA said on Monday Roy Perticucci will replace Francois Nuyts as its chief executive from Sept. 1.

Nuyts, also director of the parent company Allegro.eu, is set to resign from both functions on Aug. 31.

Perticucci has over 20 years of experience leading retail and e-commerce businesses internationally, including European operations and customer fulfilment at Amazon AMZN.O, Allegro said in a statement.

"We will continue along the strategic path outlined by the company, because consumer needs stay intact", Perticucci said in the statement.

Among those needs are the widest possible choice, the best possible price and the greatest possible convenience, he added.

"The company is in the best of hands", Nuyts said about the appointment.

Nuyts, who announced he would be leaving in February, has led Allegro since 2018.

