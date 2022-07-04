Allegro appoints Roy Perticucci as new chief executive

GDANSK, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce firm Allegro ALEP.WA said on Monday Roy Perticucci will replace Francois Nuyts as its chief executive from Sept. 1.

Nuyts, also director of the parent company Allegro.eu, is set to resign from both functions on Aug. 31.

