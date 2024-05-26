Allegra Innovations Proposes Takeover of AMT

Allegra Orthopaedics Limited (AU:AMT) has released an update.

Allegra Innovations Pty Ltd (AI) has proposed a recommended cash takeover bid to acquire all issued shares of Allegra Medical Technologies Limited (AMT) at $0.004 per share, valuing AMT at approximately $478,444. The AMT Board, excluding Mr. Nick Hartnell who has a controlling interest in AI, supports the offer, urging shareholders to accept unless a superior offer emerges and it’s deemed fair by an independent expert. This offer provides AMT shareholders the chance to realize value for their shares, which are currently suspended from trading on the ASX.

