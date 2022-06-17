Markets
Allego Reports Positive Operational EBITDA In Q1; Revenue Up 221.0%

(RTTNews) - Allego N.V. (ALLG) posted a net loss of 350.9 million euros for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of 54.1 million euros, a year ago. The company generated a positive operational EBITDA of 1.5 million euros compared to a loss of 0.5 million euros.

First-quarter revenue increased by 221.0% to 30.5 million euros from 9.5 million euros, prior year. Specifically, charging revenues increased 105% year-over-year to 10.4 million euros.

Ton Louwers, CFO, said: "We have performed very well since becoming a public company. With a strong start to the second quarter of 2022, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our growth throughout the balance of 2022."

The company said it does not plan to publish interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

