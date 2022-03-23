Allego Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Allego N.V. (ALLG) shares are surging on Wednesday morning trade, continuing bullish after debuting on New York Stock Exchange on March 17. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock drive.

The pan-European electric vehicle charging network shares are trading at $21.41, up 158.57 percent from the previous close of $8.28 on a volume of 5,476,628. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.43-$13.40 on average volume of 2,268,967.

