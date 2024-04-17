Allego N.V. (ALLG) Price Target Increased by 58.33% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an increase of 58.33% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 521.15% from the latest reported closing price of 1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allego N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLG is 0.45%, a decrease of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.04% to 22,644K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 18,707K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,379K shares, representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 50.51% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,355K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 46.47% over the last quarter.

QCLN - First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 37.43% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 1,000K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 695K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing a decrease of 67.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 20.10% over the last quarter.

