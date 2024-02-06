Allego CFO Ton Louwers Resigns

(RTTNews) - Allego N.V. (ALLG), an electric vehicle charging company, on Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ton Louwers has resigned, effective June 30.

Louwers will be leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Allego has started a search for a new chief financial officer.

In pre-market activity, Allego shares are trading at $1.01, down 1.94% on the New York Stock Exchange.

