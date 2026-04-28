Allegion's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Allegion plc’s ALLE first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88. The bottom line decreased 3.2% year over year.

ALLE’s Revenue Details

Allegion’s revenues were $1.03 billion, which increased 9.7% year over year. Organic revenues increased 2.6%, driven by price realization. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. While acquired assets boosted revenues by 4.8%, foreign currency had a positive impact of 2.3%.



ALLE reports revenues under two segments. A brief discussion of quarterly results is provided below:



Revenues from Allegion Americas increased 6.9% year over year to $809.9 million. The figure accounted for 78.4% of the quarter’s revenues. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $807.1 million. Organic revenues increased 4.5%, driven by solid momentum in the non-residential and electronics businesses.



Operating income for the segment was $215.1 million, up 1.8% year over year. Our estimate was $209.7 million.



Revenues from Allegion International were $223.7 million, up 21.5% year over year. The metric accounted for 21.6% of the quarter’s revenues. Organic revenues decreased 5.3%. Segmental operating income was $8.3 million, down 29.1% year over year.

Allegion PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegion PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegion PLC Quote

Allegion’s Margin Profile

In the quarter, Allegion’s cost of revenues increased 11.5% year over year to $579.1 million. Gross profit was $454.5 million, up 7.5% year over year, while the gross margin declined 90 basis points (bps) to 44%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 14.6% year over year to $259.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $236.8 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The margin was 22.9%, down 130 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted operating income increased 2.6% year over year to $218.9 million. The adjusted margin was 21.2%, down 150 basis points year over year. Interest expenses were $24.2 million, down 2% year over year. The effective tax rate (on an adjusted basis) was 20.1%, up from 16.1% in the year-ago quarter.

ALLE’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting first-quarter 2026, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $308.9 million compared with $356.2 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt was $2.03 billion, higher than $1.98 billion at 2025-end.



In the first three months of 2026, ALLE generated net cash of $101.3 million from operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 3.1% year over year. Capital expenditure was $21 million, in line with the year-ago period. For the first three months of 2026, the available cash flow was $80.3 million.



Allegion repurchased shares for $40.6 million. Dividends paid out totaled $47.4 million, reflecting an increase of 8.7% year over year.

Allegion’s 2026 Outlook

The company has raised its 2026 revenue guidance. Allegion expects revenues to increase in the range of 6-8% year over year, higher than 5-7% projected earlier. ALLE continues to expect organic revenues to grow in the range of 2-4%.



Adjusted earnings are still projected to be in the range of $8.70-$8.90 per share. The company estimates available cash flow to be 85-95% of adjusted net income. Adjusted effective tax rate is projected to be approximately 18-19%.

ALLE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

DXP Enterprises DXPE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DXP Enterprises’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 52.8% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE’s 2026 earnings has increased by 17.2%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 0.5%.



RBC Bearings RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 5.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has inched down 0.3%.

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