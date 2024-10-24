News & Insights

Stocks
ALLE

Allegion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.16, consensus $1.98

October 24, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $967.1M, consensus $970.89M. “Q3 marks another quarter of strong results for Allegion (ALLE). Our team continued to perform at a high level, driving revenue growth and margin expansion that demonstrate the resilience of our business model,” said Allegion president and CEO John Stone.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALLE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.