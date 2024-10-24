Allegion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.16, consensus $1.98

Reports Q3 revenue $967.1M, consensus $970.89M. “Q3 marks another quarter of strong results for Allegion (ALLE). Our team continued to perform at a high level, driving revenue growth and margin expansion that demonstrate the resilience of our business model,” said Allegion president and CEO John Stone.

